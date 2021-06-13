Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Clinton

Posted by 
Clinton Journal
Clinton Journal
 9 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvBwvT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clinton Journal

Clinton Journal

Clinton, AR
27
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clinton, ARPosted by
Clinton Journal

Clinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clinton: Monday, June 21: Periods Of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while
Clinton, ARPosted by
Clinton Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CLINTON, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clinton Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Clinton, ARPosted by
Clinton Journal

Thursday sun alert in Clinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLINTON, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!