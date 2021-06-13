Cancel
Lake City, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

Posted by 
Lake City Bulletin
 9 days ago

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvBv2k00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

