Ely, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Ely

Posted by 
Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 9 days ago

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvBsOZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ely News Beat

Ely News Beat

Ely, NV
ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

