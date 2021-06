Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. The Cubs played the San Diego Padres Monday night in the first game of a three-game series. ESPN game. Not my favorite broadcasters (except Doug — I love me some Glanville) but at least not ARod and Jessica. Awkward though. At least Jason Benedetti had the great good sense to mention TOOTBLANs in the bottom of the second. Limiting that inning to two plated runs was good work as Adbert Alzolay threw a lot of PPI**, uncharacteristically walking people, and got himself into a spot of trouble. The third was when he gave up a bomb and threw another 25 pitches. That early shower was because of a blister.