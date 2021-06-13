Cancel
Ganado, AZ

Sunday sun alert in Ganado — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Ganado Updates
 9 days ago

(GANADO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ganado. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ganado:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvBhvo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

