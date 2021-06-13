100 Years Ago: Slow start to trial of man accused of killing hermit

100 Years Ago, for the third week of June 1921, from the pages of the Greeley Tribune-Republican newspaper:. The trial of Chris Neuswanger, the accused murderer of Indian Smith, the hermit who lived along the Poudre River bottoms, is off to a slow start. The men of the jury selection all knew Smith and didn’t like him, some saying he deserved to die. Smith was not really an Indian, but called himself that because he hoped to receive government money.