New River, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For New River

New River Daily
New River Daily
 9 days ago

NEW RIVER, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvBZos00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New River, AZ
With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

