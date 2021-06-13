Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
