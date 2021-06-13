Cancel
Crescent City, FL

Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 9 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSvBVHy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crescent City Today

Crescent City Today

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

