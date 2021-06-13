Daily Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson
WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
