Daily Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



