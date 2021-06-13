Cancel
Jefferson, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For West. Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
 9 days ago

WEST. JEFFERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvBRl400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Jefferson, NC
