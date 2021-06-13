Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Sunday sun alert in Montevideo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 9 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montevideo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvBPzc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
7
Followers
100
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montevideo, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Farmville, VAPosted by
Farmville Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FARMVILLE, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Farmville Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Montevideo, MNPosted by
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Montevideo: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: