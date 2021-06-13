Cancel
Spencer, WV

Spencer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
 9 days ago

SPENCER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0aSvBOM700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

