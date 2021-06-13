Spencer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPENCER, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.