Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of which teams will be buyers and which will be sellers. The Red Sox, if you had to choose between the two options, are in a position to add as they attempt to fend off stiff competition in the tight race for the American League East crown.