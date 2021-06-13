Kamla Harris is First Vice President to Join LGBTQ Pride Parade

A plantation in North Carolina that receives county government funds promoted and then canceled an event scheduled for Juneteenth that focused on the story of slaveowners, calling them “white refugees,” and Confederate soldiers. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States. The owners of Latta Plantation in Huntersville, North Carolina, had planned an event titled “Kingdom Coming” that chronicled the end of the Confederacy from the point of view of slaveowners, dubbed “white refugees,” and Confederate soldiers. In the event description, one slaveowner was referred to as “massa” and slaves were dubbed “former bondsmen.” The event did not mention Juneteenth. Tickets were $25. The event’s description read, “White refugees have been displaced and have a story to tell as well. Confederate soldiers who will be heading home express their feelings about the downfall of the Confederacy.” The Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement it would review its contract with the plantation’s operators.