Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kamla Harris is First Vice President to Join LGBTQ Pride Parade

TMZ.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamala Harris breaks lots of ground ... the latest being she's the first Vice President of the United States to march in solidarity of LGBTQ rights. The Veep and her husband, Doug Emhoff, took to the streets Saturday in Washington D.C. for the Pride March. There was no advanced notice she would show, so it was a big surprise to marchers when she showed up in a pink blazer. Doug wore a t-shirt with a rainbow inscription. The both marched for a block or so.

www.tmz.com
View All 163 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Doug Emhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Transgender#Lgbtq Rights#Veep#Capital Pride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSCBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris announces $1.2 billion for community lenders

The $1.2 billion Rapid Recovery Program announced by Vice President Kamala Harris will help enable community financial institutions loan money to small businesses, primarily in minority communities. The effort is part of a larger $12 billion in funding for community and minority financial institutions passed as part of COVID-19 relief in December.
Washington, DCNBC Washington

DC Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride With Car Parade, March to Freedom Plaza

LGBTQ+ pride will be on display in Washington, D.C., Saturday as the community and allies march and parade through the streets. June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and Capital Pride is returning to the streets to celebrate. Vice President Kamala Harris even stopped by the march and said she’s committed to...
Immigrationwhitehouse.gov

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Giammattei of the Republic of Guatemala Before Bilateral Meeting

PRESIDENT GIAMMATTEI: I’m trying to express in English to give you the best reception here in Guatemala. Thank you very much for your visit. For us, it’s very important to have you here because it means that Guatemala and the United States can work as partners with common goals. That kind of goals are — there are many: narcotraffic is one, immigration, the fight against corruption, the need to build prosperity walls especially in the departments who are near the border of Mexico.
PoliticsDepartment of Homeland Security

DHS Recognizes LGBTQ+ Pride Month with First-Time Commemorative Event

On Friday, June 4, at 8:45am, Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag for the first time in DHS history. On the St. Elizabeths campus in the District of Columbia, the Secretary and DHS staff proudly gathered in front of the ceremonial entrance for this momentous occasion. Watch...
Congress & Courtsdiscoverthenetworks.org

Harris at D.C. Pride Parade: Trans Community Must Be ‘Protected’

Saturday at the Pride parade in Washington, D.C., incompetent Vice President Kamala Harris called for the Senate to pass the Equality Act, legislation the U.S. House of Representatives passed in February which would eliminate the legal definition of biological sex, cater to gender ideology, and designate protection for the unborn as “pregnancy” discrimination.
Politicstheweektoday.com

June proclaimed LGBTQ Pride Month

In an effort to acknowledge that “the town is strengthened by and prides upon the rich diversity of ethnic, cultural, racial, gender and sexual identities of all of its residents,” Wareham will formally recognize June 2021 as LGBTQ Pride Month. During a June 15 meeting, Judith Whiteside, chair of the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Vice President Harris meets with Mexican president

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Mexico City today on the second leg of her first international trip in office. She met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss a range of issues including curbing migration. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan joins CBSN's Tom Hanson with more on her visit.
Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Pride in Prince George’s

Although America has slowly become more welcoming to those in the LGBTQ community, Del. Gabriel Acevero and other elected officials and activists said it’s not enough. LGBTQ Victory Institute of Northwest, which provides national and international advocacy and training for elected and appointed officials, noted in an interactive map at https://outforamerica.org the U.S. has nearly 1,000 LGBTQ elected officials.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Plantation Promotes, Then Cancels Racist Juneteenth Event About Slaveowners It Dubbed ‘White Refugees’

A plantation in North Carolina that receives county government funds promoted and then canceled an event scheduled for Juneteenth that focused on the story of slaveowners, calling them “white refugees,” and Confederate soldiers. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States. The owners of Latta Plantation in Huntersville, North Carolina, had planned an event titled “Kingdom Coming” that chronicled the end of the Confederacy from the point of view of slaveowners, dubbed “white refugees,” and Confederate soldiers. In the event description, one slaveowner was referred to as “massa” and slaves were dubbed “former bondsmen.” The event did not mention Juneteenth. Tickets were $25. The event’s description read, “White refugees have been displaced and have a story to tell as well. Confederate soldiers who will be heading home express their feelings about the downfall of the Confederacy.” The Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement it would review its contract with the plantation’s operators.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

State Department to fly 'Progress' flag in honor of Pride month

The State Department later this week will fly the “Progress” flag in recognition of Pride Month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday during an event with the Atlantic Council addressing global issues facing the LGBTQI community. The Progress flag is a variation of the rainbow flag synonymous with the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

"Freedom is an ongoing fight:" Advocates say Juneteenth's recognition as a federal holiday is only the beginning

President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday this week, following decades of advocacy efforts to officially recognize the annual commemoration of emancipation in America. But while many advocates and politicians are celebrating the gesture, some believe it doesn't go far enough. Ninety-four-year-old activist Opal Lee, who had spent years campaigning...