How to Connect a PS5 Controller to an iPhone or iPad

Take your PS5 eSport gaming to another level with the HexGaming Rival Controller 2 for PS5. It’s an official PS5 controller, at its core. But HexGaming has tricked it out with mappable paddles, thumbsticks, and a hair trigger so that you can level up your play. In fact, you can change settings easily while you play and assign up to 15 buttons to the rear buttons. What’s more, the 6-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks offer 3 different heights and two thumb grip designs—concave or domed. They improve your accuracy and help you capture targets faster. Even better, thanks to the modular design, you get flexible play. So you can play with either a wired or wireless connection, switch up the thumbsticks, or remap the rear buttons as you play. Finally, available in 19 different styles, this is a controller that’s sure to match your personality.

