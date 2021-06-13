Cancel
Ulysses, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Ulysses

Ulysses Voice
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvBGIJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ulysses, KS
With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ulysses, KS
