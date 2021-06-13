Cancel
Yerington, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Yerington

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 9 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yerington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvBFPa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yerington, NV
