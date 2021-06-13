Cancel
Zuni, NM

Zuni Daily Weather Forecast

Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 9 days ago

ZUNI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvBEWr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

