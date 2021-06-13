Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, PA

Everett Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 9 days ago

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0aSvBClP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
28
Followers
99
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related