Everett Daily Weather Forecast
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.