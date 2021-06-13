Cancel
Bailey, CO

Bailey Weather Forecast

Bailey Times
 9 days ago

BAILEY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvBAzx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

