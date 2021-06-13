Rotonda West Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 76 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.