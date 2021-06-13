Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 9 days ago

ROTONDA WEST, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aSvB5fZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West Digest

Rotonda West, FL
19
Followers
102
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rotonda West, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Rotonda West

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rotonda West. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.