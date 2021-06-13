Cancel
Pratt, KS

Weather Forecast For Pratt

Pratt Voice
 9 days ago

PRATT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvB3u700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

