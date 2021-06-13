Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 9 days ago

SOUTH HILL, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aSvB18f00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
46
Followers
99
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Hill, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

South Hill diesel prices: $0.60/gallon savings at South Hill's cheapest station

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in South Hill, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the South Hill area on Tuesday, found that RaceWay at 1101 E Atlantic St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1850 N Mecklenburg Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39.