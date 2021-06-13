Cancel
Philomath, OR

Weather Forecast For Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 9 days ago

PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSvB0Fw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

