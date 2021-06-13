Weather Forecast For Philomath
PHILOMATH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
