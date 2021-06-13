Glendive Weather Forecast
GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
