Glendive Weather Forecast

GLENDIVE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.