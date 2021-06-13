Cancel
Houston, MS

Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 9 days ago

HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvAvw700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houston, MS
