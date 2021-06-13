Houston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOUSTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.