Marion, KY

Marion Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 9 days ago

MARION, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvAtAf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

