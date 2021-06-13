4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin

FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



