Franklin, NH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Times
Franklin Times
 9 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

