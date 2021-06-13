4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
