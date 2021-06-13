Cancel
Salida, CO

Weather Forecast For Salida

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 9 days ago

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvApdl00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

