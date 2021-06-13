Weather Forecast For Salida

SALIDA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.