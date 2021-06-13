Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, UT

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Richfield

Posted by 
Richfield Journal
Richfield Journal
 9 days ago

(RICHFIELD, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Richfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Richfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvAmEo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 61 °F
    • 7 to 18 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richfield Journal

Richfield Journal

Richfield, UT
16
Followers
87
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richfield Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richfield, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related