Wellston, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 9 days ago

(WELLSTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wellston Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wellston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvAjad00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

