Sunday set for rain in Ruidoso — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RUIDOSO, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ruidoso Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ruidoso:

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.