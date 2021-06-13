Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, FL

Weather Forecast For Marathon

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 9 days ago

MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aSvAeB000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
14
Followers
100
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marathon, FLPosted by
Marathon Updates

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Marathon Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.