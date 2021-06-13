Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
