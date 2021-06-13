Weather Forecast For Fennville
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.