Weather Forecast For Fennville

FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



