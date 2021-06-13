Cancel
Fennville, MI

Weather Forecast For Fennville

Fennville News Flash
 9 days ago

FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvATPt00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Fennville, MI
#Newsbreak#Nws
