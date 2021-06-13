Cancel
Omak, WA

Omak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Omak Updates
Omak Updates
 9 days ago

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aSvAPsz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

