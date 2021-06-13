Omak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.