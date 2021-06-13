Cancel
Lamar, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Lamar

Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 9 days ago

LAMAR, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvALbJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

