Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 9 days ago

MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvAKia00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Mammoth Lakes, CA
ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

