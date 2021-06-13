Mammoth Lakes Weather Forecast
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
