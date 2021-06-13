Cancel
Creston, IA

Creston Daily Weather Forecast

Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 9 days ago

CRESTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvAIx800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Creston, IA
With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

