4-Day Weather Forecast For La Junta
LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.