La Junta, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For La Junta

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 9 days ago

LA JUNTA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvAH4P00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

