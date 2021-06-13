Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Houghton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 9 days ago

HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvAGBg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Houghton Digest

Houghton Digest

Houghton, MI
12
Followers
103
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Houghton, MIPosted by
Houghton Digest

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(HOUGHTON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houghton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!