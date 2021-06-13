Houghton Daily Weather Forecast
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
