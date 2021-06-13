Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

Weather Forecast For Moab

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 9 days ago

MOAB, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvAEQE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
12
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moab, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related