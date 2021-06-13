Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Libby, MT

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Libby Digest
Libby Digest
 9 days ago

(LIBBY, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Libby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0aSvABm300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Libby Digest

Libby Digest

Libby, MT
12
Followers
95
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Libby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Libby, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Libby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Libby: Friday, June 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Chance of light rain
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Libby Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Jump on Libby’s rainy forecast today

(LIBBY, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Libby Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Libby, MTPosted by
Libby Digest

Friday sun alert in Libby — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LIBBY, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Libby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!