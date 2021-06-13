Weather Forecast For Ferriday
FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.