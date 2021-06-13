Cancel
Ferriday, LA

Weather Forecast For Ferriday

Posted by 
Ferriday Post
 9 days ago

FERRIDAY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvA95q00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ferriday, LA
ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

