Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devils Lake, ND

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Devils Lake

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 9 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) A sunny Sunday is here for Devils Lake, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Devils Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YbLK_0aSvA6Rf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
15
Followers
90
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Devils Lake: Thursday, June 17: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, June 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Survey of Devils Lake diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) You could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on diesel in Devils Lake, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Devils Lake area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 603 Us-2 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Ed's Bait Shop at 1605 Nd-20 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25.
Devils Lake, NDPosted by
Devils Lake Digest

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Devils Lake

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) According to Devils Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.