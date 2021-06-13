Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Caribou Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 9 days ago

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aSvA5Yw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
12
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related