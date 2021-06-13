Caribou Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.