Big Sandy Daily Weather Forecast

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 32 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.