Big Sandy Daily Weather Forecast

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvA12200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

