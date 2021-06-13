Cancel
Richfield, ID

Richfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Richfield Post
 9 days ago

RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSv9xhJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Richfield, ID
