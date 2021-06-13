Daily Weather Forecast For Steele
STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
