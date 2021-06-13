Cancel
Steele, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Steele

Steele News Alert
 9 days ago

STEELE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSv9woa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Steele, ND
With Steele News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

