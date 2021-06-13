Cancel
Parksville, KY

Weather Forecast For Parksville

Parksville Bulletin
 9 days ago

PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0aSv9vvr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

