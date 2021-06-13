Cancel
Verdigre, NE

Verdigre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv9rOx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

