Culbertson, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Culbertson

Posted by 
Culbertson News Beat
 9 days ago

(CULBERTSON, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Culbertson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Culbertson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSv9qWE00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Culbertson, NE
ABOUT

With Culbertson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

